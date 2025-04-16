Senate updates bylaws to reshape its internal structure and confirms appointments for new Senate officers

The Student Senate unanimously approved a change to their bylaws last week. The changes, spearheaded by Griffin Oliver ’27, restructured the Senate’s committees into two major umbrellas: Campus Affairs and Union Affairs. Campus Affairs encompasses the Academic Affairs Committee, Resident Life and Dining Committee, Facilities & Services Committee, Student Life Committee, and the Community Relations Committee. Union Affairs encompasses the Selection Committee, Student Government Communications Committee, Web Technologies Group, and the Elections Commission.

This restructuring is more than semantic. It reflects a conscious shift in how the Senate understands its role—not just as a bureaucratic body, but as a living institution responsive to student needs. For example, the Community Relations Committee, long dormant and created in response to past instances of student discrimination in Troy, has been made a subcommittee under Student Life. The Hospitality Services Committee, whose name failed to reflect its expanded scope, has been rebranded as Resident Life and Dining. This realignment also provides structural shelter for Learning Assistants, who cannot unionize and thus benefit from clearer channels of advocacy. Additionally, the Academic Affairs Committee now formally holds oversight of the admissions process and professional development and will appoint one graduate and two undergraduate representatives.

Another procedural change is the introduction of unanimous consent voting, administered at the discretion of the Parliamentarian. It’s a modernization that can drastically improve meeting efficiency by bypassing roll-call votes when there’s clear consensus. In a senate that sometimes suffers from performative, roundabout debate, this change could free up time for more substantial dialogue when used judiciously.

However, the most contentious debate centered around the expectations for Greek Senators. Under previous rules, all Senators were required to serve on at least one committee. Greek Senators, elected by the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, argued that this placed an undue burden on them, especially given the small number of filled Greek seats and the time commitments of their parallel obligations. Oliver passionately argued that “the vast majority of your power as a senator is in attending committee meetings”. Oliver pressed on, suggesting that skipping committee work erodes the Senate’s capacity. Yet others, such as former Vice Grand Marshal Timothy Miles ’24, ’25G, saw the requirement as unnecessary gatekeeping that discourages genuine participation from Greek life.

In the end, an amendment passed allowing Greek Senators to forgo committee participation and instead attend IFC meetings as their primary forum.

The amendment also included language that allowed individual students and Union-affiliated clubs to propose legislation. This change democratizes Senate access and potentially energizes civic participation. On the other hand, it also risks legislative bloat or poorly considered motions without proper vetting. There was discussion about whether the Student Relations Committee should be revitalized to manage this outreach, but multiple attempts to amend the bylaws around SRC responsibilities failed due to vague language or lack of clear purpose.

After some debate, the vote on the full amendment passed 14-0-1.

Following the amendment, the Senate confirmed a new round of committee chairs. The following were confirmed through unanimous consent.

Ashley Wong ’27 as Secretary

Matteo Cereola ’26 as Parliamentarian

Griffin Oliver ’27 as Academic Affairs chairperson

Caleb Carr ’26 as Elections chairperson

Andrew Wu ’27 as Community Relations chairperson

Jordan Krishnayah ’28 as Student Government Communications chairperson

Zach Nobles ’27 as Student Life chairperson

Shruthi Anandraman ’28 as Resident Life and Dining chairperson

Natalie Hrytsyna ’28 as Senate–E-Board liaison

Junning Sun ’26 as Vice Grand Marshal.

The most contentious appointment debate of the night was Daniel Chappell ’25 to the Facilities and Services Committee. Chappell’s dramatic comments about demolishing the “piece of crap” Playhouse, calling to “hit it with a bulldozer and rebuild it,” drew concern from several in the room. While Chappell stressed the financial impracticality of renovation, critics questioned his familiarity with FSC’s collaborative mission. Despite his comedic tone, possibly due to the lighthearted proceedings of the meeting preceding this discussion, some argued that Chappell’s ideas, such as addressing dangerous road crossings near the Theta Chi house, demonstrated legitimate concern for student safety. In the end, the vote was tabled for further questioning for the next week.

This Senate meeting was held on April 8, 2025. The Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.