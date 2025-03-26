Runoff election for Greek senators set for March 28

The Elections Commission has designated Friday, March 28 for a runoff election to fill the three Greek senator positions. The runoff will be held via a virtual ballot sent by email to all Greek-affiliated students. The Commission told The Polytechnic that the runoff was called due an apparent configuration error in the Qualtrics ballot sent to Junior students that prevented their votes for Greek positions from counting properly.

This year, Junior students were only allowed to vote through the Qualtrics ballot. They were still able to receive the free GM Week mug as long as they showed proof of completion to a poll station worker.

There are three Greek senate positions in total, one for each council: the Interfraternity Council, the Rensselaer Panhellenic Council, and the Multicultural Sorority and Fraternity Council.

Ibrahim Ali ’25 and Jackson Lawrence ’26 are the only two candidates running for a Greek senator position. They are both running for the IFC senator position. No candidate has filed to run for the Panhellenic or MSFC positions.

The full EC statement sent to The Poly is as follows.