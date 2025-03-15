Subscribe
Subscribe
GM Week 2025

Tracking GM Week 2025 endorsements

By Nilay Kapadia March 15, 2025

The following is a list of endorsements received by every candidate running for Grand Marshal and President of the Union from other student organizations including but not limited to class councils, Greek organizations, and clubs.

If your organization endorsed a candidate and you don't see it here or you know of an endorsement not listed, send us an email at news@poly.rpi.edu.

Candidates in italics were knocked out in the primary election on Monday, March 17.

Last updated: March 20 at 12:15 am.

Grand Marshal

Tiburon Benavides

Vicky Guo

Christopher Roe

President of the Union

Isabele Lieber

Toby McDonald

Joseph Bowers

Gavin Finn

Related articles

GM Week 2025

Primaries for GM and PU to be held for the first time in 15 years

 GM Week 2025

Primary results: Benavides, Guo advance for GM while Lieber, McDonald advance for PU

 Interview

Follow-up interview with Vice Provost Hradsky on Arch, summer housing, and more

 Interview

Interview with Vice Provost Hradsky on drop deadline, the Arch, testing center, and more