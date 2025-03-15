Tracking GM Week 2025 endorsements

The following is a list of endorsements received by every candidate running for Grand Marshal and President of the Union from other student organizations including but not limited to class councils, Greek organizations, and clubs.

If your organization endorsed a candidate and you don't see it here or you know of an endorsement not listed, send us an email at news@poly.rpi.edu.

Candidates in italics were knocked out in the primary election on Monday, March 17.

Last updated: March 20 at 12:15 am.

Grand Marshal

Tiburon Benavides

Sigma Phi Epsilon (source)

Class of 2028 Council (source)

Interfraternity Council (source)

Rensselaer Pride Alliance (source)

Isabele Lieber (source)

The Graduate Council (source)

Panhellenic Council (source)

The Polytechnic (source)

Vicky Guo

Christopher Roe

Pi Kappa Phi (source)

President of the Union

Isabele Lieber

Rensselaer Pride Alliance (source)

Tiburon Benavides (source)

The Graduate Council (source)

Toby McDonald

Joseph Bowers

Vicky Guo (source)

Gavin Finn