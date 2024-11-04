Subscribe
Subscribe
Breaking News

Car crash on 15th, no injuries reported

Two Troy PD cars near the 15th Street bridge after the accident. Anna Zuniga/The Polytechnic
By Anna Zuniga November 4, 2024

At approximately 8 pm Monday, a red car allegedly stolen drove recklessly down 15th Street, hitting parked cars in front of the Rensselaer Union. Students who witnessed the crash told The Poly that they saw the car crash and then two people exit the vehicle and flee the scene.

Closeup of allegedly stolen car that caused the crash. Anna Zuniga/The Polytechnic
Zella Evans' ’25 car, damaged in the crash, hitched to a tow truck. Anna Zuniga/The Polytechnic

One student, Zella Evans ’25 said that she had seen a Reddit thread earlier that day that a red car with the same door handle removed was stolen, not thinking too much into it. As she was studying in the Union, she heard a loud crash and ran out, knowing she parked right outside. Evans’ car took a big hit, being seen towed away a bit later. Two other cars were damaged in the accident.

At 9:36 pm, Public Safety sent an alert stating that the accident had been cleared.

Related articles

Editorial Notebook

RPI's failure to feed

 Executive Board

E-Board overwhelming rejects motion to place Rensselaer Voices for Palestine on probation

 GM Week 2023

A week full of fun festivities: Grand Marshal Week 2023

 Executive Board

Union hires Cait Bennett ’23G without Executive Board approval