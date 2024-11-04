Breaking News
Car crash on 15th, no injuries reported
At approximately 8 pm Monday, a red car allegedly stolen drove recklessly down 15th Street, hitting parked cars in front of the Rensselaer Union. Students who witnessed the crash told The Poly that they saw the car crash and then two people exit the vehicle and flee the scene.
One student, Zella Evans ’25 said that she had seen a Reddit thread earlier that day that a red car with the same door handle removed was stolen, not thinking too much into it. As she was studying in the Union, she heard a loud crash and ran out, knowing she parked right outside. Evans’ car took a big hit, being seen towed away a bit later. Two other cars were damaged in the accident.
At 9:36 pm, Public Safety sent an alert stating that the accident had been cleared.