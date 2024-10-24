RPI League of Legends and Pickleball Club receive funding

RPI League of Legends came to the Executive Board with a motion requesting additional subsidy for the club after finding its funds zeroed out. The President claimed that a miscommunication about deadlines and budgeting had occurred with the club’s former Student Activities Resource Person, leading to the budget not being submitted or approved. The club requested the funds be restored to $783 for the purchase of necessary gaming equipment and snacks for events. When asked why the club leadership did not go through an appeal process, the president replied that he did not notice the missing money until going to draw from the funds. In discussion, Class of ’25 Representative Jacob Fuhr suggested that the budget for accessories and ethernet cables be cut, given that the Union has both ethernet cables and gaming equipment to borrow. Member-at-Large Jesse Kim ’26 argued that the club meets far from the Union in the Low building, but the equipment budget was cut after two rounds of voting. The food budget was also cut from its original requested amount due to a miscalculation for reported membership, leaving the club with only $472 dollars. Despite the already radical reduction of the budget, Fuhr still motioned to cut the food budget in half as a response to the club’s failure to follow the correct process. Kim emphasized that Fuhr’s suggested cut would result in a total decrease of 75% from the requested funds. Nevertheless, the food allotment was halved, and the revised subsidy passed 13-2-2, with Kim as one of the prominent members voting against its passing.

The second motion heard by the E-Board was from RPI’s Pickleball Club. Pickleball’s newfound popularity has caused a significant increase in club membership, giving the club 28 members. The club requested $1440 for a two-year supply of equipment, including paddles, balls, and nets. These funds would also be put toward the renting of professional indoor courts in the area for play during the winter months. The original amount suggested in the motion, however, only included club contributions for 20 members. The club reported actively decreasing membership due to limited court space, thus justifying the undershoot. The motion passed unanimously after a correction was made to include club income from all 28 reported members with $1120 being allocated to the club.

This Executive Board meeting was held on October 16, 2024. E-Board meets weekly on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.