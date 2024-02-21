Munoz-Valverde rejected for E-Board confirmation, possible changes to academic calendar and rules

Last week's Senate meeting was a long one, covering two Executive Board confirmations, an academic affairs presentation, and the beginning of two constitutional amendment motions.

The main focus of the night, lasting almost two hours, was the controversial confirmation of Ramesis Munoz-Valverde ’24 for Class of 2024 Representative. Munoz-Valverde previously served as the Club Operations Chair and Undergraduate Council-Executive Board Liaison. However, he was fired from Club Operations by then-President of the Union, Colleen Corrigan ’23G, following allegations of unprofessional behavior and misuse of authority with the Young Democratic Socialists of America, which was rejected for affiliation. He had worked with them and promised recognition, which is a direct violation of Union Guidelines. Subsequently, issues arose with miscommunication regarding his position on the Undergraduate Council and E-Board after Grand Marshal Week 2023. Munoz-Valverde continued voting and acting as liaison without the authority to. He explained that previous President of the Union, Ava Gallagher ’23G, had incorrectly told him he could, which caused issues in the Undergraduate Council. Undergraduate President Ria Massoni ’24 explained the issues between the both boards. She expressed concern that he continuously missed meetings, did not act professionally, and acted as a liaison even though he was explicitly told the liaison position did not extend past GM Week. For acting in this matter, Massoni removed him from the liaison position in April 2023.

The Senate discussed their concerns and questioned him on the entire situation, to which he pointed blame to miscommunication between the boards and misinformation that was given to him. He denied wrongdoing with the Undergraduate Council and E-Board and showed attendance and meeting minutes showing inconsistencies in these accusations. The Senate was concerned about the behaviors demonstrated by his past, and after a closed portion, the motion to appoint Munoz-Valverde as Class of 2024 Representative failed 3-12-3.

Following the Munoz-Valverde vote, Sanay Tralshawala ’26 went up for Club and Organization Representative. The motion had minimal discussion and passed unanimously.

Academic Affairs Chairperson Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26 and Class of 2027 Senator Griffin Oliver then presented possible changes to academic rules. They planned to meet and discuss their proposal with Provost, Dr. Rebecca Doerge. The proposal was divided into three main sections—rules on assignments for reading days, adjustments to Thanksgiving break, and deadline restrictions to prioritize sleep. The first part is making sure professors are stricter about having last-minute assignments not due after the last day of classes. The second aspect was to move the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break to the beginning of the Fall semester. This change would make Thanksgiving Break a full week and the Fall semester would start on a Thursday instead of Monday, causing changes for move-in and freshman orientation, which will be fully hashed out. This would also shorten the break between the Arch summer and fall semesters. They found through a student survey that many students tend to skip those two days before Thanksgiving anyway, so they want to utilize the complete academic calendar while extending the break for more relaxation. Finally, the committee proposed a deadline restriction for assignments to be due. This could help students' sleep schedules and minimize confusion with different classes and multiple deadlines. Senate representatives planned to meet with Doerge on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The final section of the meeting was the proposal of two constitutional amendments regarding the wording and notation for the Graduate and Undergraduate Presidents. The motion for the Graduate President was to add a line to make them regarded as the spokesperson for all graduate members of the Union. Current Graduate President Alexander Lutsevich spoke in favor of the motion, explaining that the motion will help address the varying needs between graduate and undergraduate students. With this, the graduates will have an officially recognized spokesperson to represent their needs sufficiently. This motion passed unanimously.

Mirroring the graduate motion, the following amendment added a line regarding the Undergraduate President as the spokesperson for the undergraduate members of the Union. However, the meeting was running long and approaching the closing of the Union, so the board closed it promptly at 11:45 pm and tabled the motion to next week.

This Student Senate meeting was held on February 12, 2024. Senate meetings are held weekly on Mondays at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.