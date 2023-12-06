Senate discusses changes to morning mail

During reading days on Monday December 11, 2023, the Heffner Alumni House will be open for finals studying from 8 am to 11 pm.

The Student Senate discussed possible changes to Rensselaer’s daily morning mail. The board suggested splitting the sections differently, having the student section higher up. Additionally, they talked about the possibility of students' weekly mail over daily mail. Another suggestion, which was well received by the board, was having a calendar system for various clubs on events across campus. Athletics already has a weekly preview and recap, which could be something that could be similarly made for club events. The board liked the idea of customizing morning mail so students could choose what content they could subscribe to. The Senate will continue this discussion with the Division of the Chief Information Officer.

This Senate meeting was held on November 27. Senate meetings are held every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.