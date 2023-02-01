Senate delays appointment of two new Executive Board representatives

The Student Senate had an atypically short meeting last Wednesday as they failed to reach quorum. Four more Senators were necessary to meet the required 12 members for approval of most Senate actions besides secondary motions. As a result, the appointment of two new Executive Board representatives was delayed until the next meeting. Consequently, the rest of the meeting consisted of mostly committee reports. The Web Technologies Group spoke of a new survey going out regarding e-bike usage and the shuttle tracker service, attempting to see whether e-bike usage would decline if people were given more accurate tracking of the shuttles.

The idea of an Elections Kickoff week was introduced in an attempt to increase the general body's participation in the Senate. It would consist of events like mental health chats, student surveys, and a walk through campus to fix outdated or broken equipment. If it is brought to fruition, the Elections Kickoff week would take place at the same time as the information sessions for GM Week.

To conclude the meeting, Grand Marshal Cait Bennett '23G split the Senate into smaller groups to discuss how the election process should be changed to increase engagement.

This Student Senate meeting was held on January 25. The next Senate meeting is Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm in the Student Government Suite.