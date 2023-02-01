RPI Club Softball gains Union recognition

RPI Club Softball appeared before the E-Board seeking Union recognition. Rensselaer did not have a club softball team, meaning those who did not want to play for the varsity team had limited options. RPI Club Softball wants to compete in the National Club Softball Association and has been hosting regular practices with consistent attendance. The E-Board asked where the club has been practicing and with what equipment. RPI Club Softball answered they had been using the ’87 Gym and personal equipment but are hoping to use outdoor spaces and equipment in the future. The motion to approve RPI Club Softball as a Union recognized club passed unanimously.

RPI Ballroom went to the E-Board this week to request an additional subsidy for more private lessons. In previous semesters RPI Ballroom held 80 private lessons per year, but this year they were only budgeted for 36. They decided to use all 36 last semester and came to the E-Board this semester to request funding for more. When the FY 23 budget was made, RPI Ballroom did not get the usual 80 private lessons because their dues had not been fully paid yet. For a total cost of all the lessons at $2,400, RPI Ballroom requested a $720 subsidy from the E-Board while paying the rest out of their budget. The motion passed unanimously.

Next up was RPI Playhouse. With their current lighting set-up, RPI Playhouse can only do stage lighting or special effects, not both simultaneously. To fix this, they requested a fund reallocation to buy an LED dimmer module. The dimmer module would plug right into their current dimmer rack and allow the Playhouse to do both stage lighting and special effects concurrently. The E-Board approved the request unanimously .

The E-Board also reclassified several Union funded clubs as retired, or sunset. The Slavic Students Association, Colleges Against Cancer, and Big Brothers Big Sisters were all sunset.

Finally, the E-Board filled an open position by unanimously confirming the appointment of Raven Levitt ’26 as the Business Operations Committee Chair.

This Executive Board meeting was held on January 26. The next E-Board meeting will be held Thursday, February 2 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.