Student Life
Exchange Online replaces Webmail during Spring Break
DotCIO has announced that over Spring Break, student email will be handled through Exchange Online instead of webmail. Students will no longer be required to be on Rensselaer networks or connected to the VPN to check their emails. After being notified via webmail that email will start being delivered to Exchange Online, students can log in to Exchange Online at https://outlook.office.com/.
Click here to learn more about the email change.