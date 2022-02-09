Student Senate makes three new appointments

The Student Senate approved multiple appointments on February 1. Finn Welch '25 was appointed Hospitality Services Advisory Committee chairperson by Grand Marshal Cait Bennett ’22. He was previously the vice-chair for the Facilities and Services Committee. HSAC is responsible conveying students’ feedback to dining staff. Welch’s goals as HSAC chair include a “soft-serve machine in Commons and more vegetarian options,” as well as “getting [Commons] to its former glory.” These projects may already have a head start—Welch reported that Senate secretary Alexander Patterson '23 had spoken to Director of Auxiliary, Parking, and Transportation Services Michael Ramella, who wanted to “go forward” with adding more meal options. Welch’s appointment passed 18-0-1.

Grand Marshall Cait Bennett ‘22 appointed Josh Youngbar ’25 as parliamentarian. The parliamentarian mediates the discussion of Senate meetings and ensures that the meeting follows procedures such as Robert’s Rules of order. The vote passed 17-0-0.

The final appointment was for Hannah Tischler ’25 as Panhellenic Council chairperson. The Panhellenic Council represents all of sorority life at RPI. Tischler says her goal is to fix the “lack of unity” between the Senate and Panhellenic Council. She also mentioned having the Positive Psychology Club collaborate with the Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council to provide mental health training. Tischler passed 19-0-0.

The Senate meets Tuesday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.