RPI Players bring the audience on board with their performance of Murder on the Orient Express

Plunged into darkness with only narration to go off of, RPI Players’ performance of Murder on the Orient Express was a fantastic compilation of set design, lighting and costuming that brought the 1930s to life.

The plot starts in the train station, set towards the front of the state. Crew members quickly set out various seating between scenes to indicate different places for different conversations. Moving onto the Orient Express, the Players quickly switched between scenes at the front of the stage and the back, where the backdrop was removed to reveal a separate set for the individual compartments where characters sleep.

The scenes were really brought to life by the unique, period-appropriate costuming for all the characters and the actors’ skillset. Within the plot of Murder on the Orient Express, many characters portray a facade, pretending to be someone they are not to cover their crimes. These actors effectively conveyed these complexities within their characters to the audience, tying together this wonderful performance.

RPI Players will be performing Murder on the Orient Express this weekend on November 20, 21, and 22 at 8 pm in the James L. Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com