McKinney Committee hosts 82nd annual writing contest

Undergraduate Poetry: Phoebe Demers ’23, “Birthright”

Graduate Poetry: Nathan Smith, “Spicy Food”

Undergraduate Creative Prose & Drama: Anjali Shinde ’23, “Two Shards of the Rearview Mirror”

Graduate Creative Prose & Drama: Maggie Mang, “On the impossibility of purity in compromised spaces; or, how would one react upon slaughtering chickens”

Undergraduate Academic Essay: Vixey Foxwish Douglas ’26G, “North American Red Fox Rabies Immunity Gene Drive for Safer (Sub)Urban Rewilding”

Graduate Academic Essay: Chris Althoff, “Thank you for the Content”

Undergraduate Electronic Media Arts Using Language: Emma Abercrombie ’25, “Embodied”

Language and Empowerment: Nyah Philip ’24, “How to Crack a Breastbone” (and other poems)