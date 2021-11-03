A chat with QuACS

With Spring semester course registration right around the corner, many RPI students are trying to put together their course schedules. A popular scheduling tool among RPI students is QuACS, the Questionably Accurate Course Scheduler.

Creating a course schedule is a rather simple problem to solve: take a student’s desired classes from the set of all classes, be sure to mark class times, and a schedule results. If no time overlaps exist in the result, then, bam!—the algorithm produced a valid course schedule. While other clever algorithms exist, like ones that precompute all class conflicts, these approaches are not necessary for QuACS’s usability.

So, if QuACS is not unique in its development of a course schedule, what makes it different? QuACS is a Rensselaer Center for Open Source project, meaning it’s a piece of software made by students, for students, here at RPI. Further, what makes QuACS significantly different from other RCOS-developed course schedulers, such as YACS, is its design philosophy. QuACS aims to be zero-maintenance, up-to-date, mobile-friendly, and fast. Being fast and up-to-date is auxiliary to the software’s core function, but the reason for a zero-maintenance goal is not quite so apparent. Graduate student Ben Sherman explains, referring to development partner Eli Schiff ’22, that “neither of us are interested in maintaining a server and we want QuACS to be able to survive after we graduate, so ideally this site will be able to exist completely hands-off.”

What does the QuACS team do to ensure this? They mainly use GitHub Actions, a service that allows users to run scripts automatically to assist code deployment. Before deploying, Github inspects the QuACS codebase and tracks its revision history. Github Actions scrapes data from sites that contain RPI course data such as SIS and the RPI Course Catalogue roughly every hour. Then, Github Actions builds the QuACS site for all available semesters, with each semester as its own minisite. The site pushes to Github Pages, a platform that allows users to host their own websites on Github’s servers. QuACS also makes the data they collect publicly accessible in a parsable form.