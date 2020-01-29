Winter Carnival warms students’ spirits with fun, activities

The Winter Carnival was held just in time as the snow melted away in Troy. The theme was “There’s Snow Place Like Home.” After students checked in, they were free to play games outdoors, free skate, or explore the activities.

Indoors, right by the check-in, students could decorate white mugs with a “Winter Carnival 2020” snowman printed on them, get their photo taken with friends for a souvenir magnet, and check out the many raffle prizes available. Prizes included a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Fitbit, a kettle and mug combo, stationery, a Crock-Pot, a Keurig, T-shirts, blankets, items and shopping totes designed by Natalie Tague ’20.

Inside the gym, students enjoyed running the obstacle course, trying the escape rooms, and of course, spending time at the stuff-a-plush in the center of the gym, while listening to WRPI radio station and the RPI Jazz Band later in the day. Upstairs, students waited in line to grab Sodexo wraps, soups, mac and cheese, chips, cookies, cupcakes, and hot drinks.