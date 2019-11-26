Students enjoy delicious desserts for Turkey Day

The Mueller Center held a small presentation for students to learn about Thanksgiving traditions and other fun facts about Thanksgiving in the United States on Thursday. The event included a demonstration by Rensselaer’s Registered Dietitian Kimberly Mayer, who showed students the best way to remove seeds from a pomegranate. The event was a fun yet informational rest from the rush of classes before the holiday, even providing students with some tasty, healthier alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving food.