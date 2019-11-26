Rensselaer Orchestra entrances audience

The Rensselaer Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Chamberlain, performed at the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The orchestra played pieces from various eras of classical music, with compositions from Jean-Baptiste Lully, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Franz Schubert, and Pyotr-Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The concert began with Lully’s Dance Suite, a baroque piece that heavily featured the oboe—something I thoroughly appreciated as an oboe player myself. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite Suite de la Concert was next—a lighthearted piece that, as stated in the program, ranged from “unexpectedly tender to the height of brashness.” I especially enjoyed the third and fourth movements: Un Sonnet d’Amour for its romance and prominent woodwind parts, and La Tarantelle Frétillante for its high energy.