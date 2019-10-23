Family fun at Fall Fest

During this year’s Family Weekend, Fall Fest celebrated autumn and entertained students and their families alike. Food trucks from the Troy-based restaurants Bootleggers Bar & Grill and The Cookie Factory served food and drinks. The Division of Student Life put up a pumpkin decorating table while artists painted caricatures of participants and gave guests henna tattoos. Event staff also sold old, “vintage” Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond T-shirts left over from previous years. Students groups like Rusty Pipes and RPIgnite performed during the festival, while The Forge demonstrated their equipment for visiting family.