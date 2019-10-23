Subscribe
On-Campus Event

Family fun at Fall Fest

STUDENTS DECORATE pumpkins during Fall Fest. Madeline Wilson/The Polytechnic
By Madeline Wilson October 23, 2019

During this year’s Family Weekend, Fall Fest celebrated autumn and entertained students and their families alike. Food trucks from the Troy-based restaurants Bootleggers Bar & Grill and The Cookie Factory served food and drinks. The Division of Student Life put up a pumpkin decorating table while artists painted caricatures of participants and gave guests henna tattoos. Event staff also sold old, “vintage” Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond T-shirts left over from previous years. Students groups like Rusty Pipes and RPIgnite performed during the festival, while The Forge demonstrated their equipment for visiting family.

Related articles

Greek Life

Hundreds attend Greek life forum

 Student Senate

Student Government Elections Policy approved

 Student Senate

E-Board appointments approved

 On-Campus Event

ISA puts on great Diwali show