Welcoming incoming freshmen with a Fest

Welcome Fest, the penultimate Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond event for the incoming class, started off with the traditional handshake from President Shirley Ann Jackson at the Approach. Students were showered with applause from onlooking administrators as music from the RPI Pep Band played. The freshmen then followed a line of Student Orientation advisors through the streets of Troy to Riverfront Park, where some students sat for nearly two hours while they waited for the rest of their peers to make the same trek. After the wait, the always talented Rusty Pipes performed, followed by welcoming speeches from Jackson, Mayor Patrick Madden, President of the Union Caitlin Kennedy ’20, and Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20. After the speeches, freshmen were given sandwiches and wraps.