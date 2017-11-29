Full issue: November 29, 2017

Daily Archives: November 29, 2017
GZ show runs emotional gamut
As someone who is a complete stranger to the indie music genre, I couldn't help but feel a little out of my element at Ground Zero’s show featuring Tiny Blue Ghost. Fortunately, this anticipation was swept away as soon as I entered the venue. The CLASS building just below RAHP had been transformed into a room filled by bright lights and musical equipment, as to be expected. The Ground Zero group was both friendly and accommodating as they conversed with guests over complimentary tea, coffee, and hot chocolate. The line up included an opening solo performance by Redd, some jazz-inspired rock from Schmave, finishing with a bold performance from the featured group, Tiny Blue Ghost. Read more...
Stand for freedom of expression at Rensselaer
Freedom of expression is at risk at Rensselaer. During this semester, we have seen the Dean of Students Office use the judicial process to target leaders of last month’s demonstration outside of the capital campaign launch, administrators threaten the grand marshal with expulsion for doing his job as the chief representative of the student body, and, most recently, a student organization face intense scrutiny over the content of its members’s speech. Read more...
Saint Motel’s Late Night Tour worthwhile
UPAC Concerts partnered with Upstate Concert Hall to host singer/producer Mike Gibney, better known as GIBBZ, and indie pop band Saint Motel on Saturday, November 18. The venue, well-hidden and filled with people of all ages, featured a central bar and a off-center stage. Read more...
What we can learn from suicide, addiction
A little over two months ago, a friend of mine committed suicide. Read more...
Turning Point affiliation debated, undecided
The Union Executive Board held its last regular meeting of the semester on Thursday, November 16 with a rather full agenda, including a presentation, the consideration of new club affiliations, guest speakers, and discussion about payroll increases. Read more...
Observed changes at Rensselaer
Dear Poly Editor:
200 students occupied the Pittsburgh Building—the administration building at the time. It was spring 1969, and we were protesting something about President Folsom's position on the library. I was ensconced in a quiet corner on the first floor when Assistant Dean Carl Westerdahl entered the building to check on things. He came over to me and asked how I was feeling (not great). He felt my forehead and said "You have a fever. You need to go to the infirmary." I replied, with a smile, that he was not going to succeed in clearing out 200 students by convincing them that they all needed medical attention. He implored me to get myself checked out, but I resisted. Then he said, "If you go to the infirmary and are okay, I promise to let you come back into the building and resume your spot on the floor." I was impressed with his genuine concern and sincerity (considering that he had a major headache of his own to deal with) , and I marched over to the infirmary. My temperature was over 102 degrees, and was diagnosed with strep throat eventually—but that is another story. So, I could not go back to the protest and I never had the chance to test his promise, but have always believed that he would have honored it. Soon after that, Westerdahl contacted me and asked if I would be willing to serve on the Student Judicial Board. From what I have read lately of the current administration's treatment of students involved in the recent student union protest, the relationship is not what is was. Read more...
Hello, RPI! I hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving break. Now begins the exciting time where we begin to wrap up the semester, and I wish everyone best of luck with upcoming assignments, projects, and exams as we bring the fall semester to a close! Read more...
The administration’s offense to academics
Faculty members receive messages from RPI’s central administration each semester emphasizing the importance of academic integrity to the Institute. We are required to include testaments to academic honesty on our syllabi. This semester, I met with a member of the administration to note that these notices contain virtually nothing about such integrity, only what count as violations of it—cheating on exams or plagiarizing papers, for example. Last week’s Poly article regarding Save the Union, and three letters to the administration by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education may explain why. Read more...
Commitment to Rensselaer community reaffirmed
In February of this year, The Polytechnic published an Editorial/Opinion in which I wrote to introduce myself to the Rensselaer community and to provide insight into the philosophical approach I take as a student affairs administrator. In that piece, I described my devotion to student success and personal growth, campus safety and security, working toward a truly inclusive community, and improving the well-being of our students. I also included in my writings an appreciation for Rensselaer. I remain committed to supporting our students, our student organizations, the Institution, and our alumni, as does President Shirley Ann Jackson and the entire administration. Read more...
Bylaws amended, SGCC roles outlined
On Monday, November 27, the Student Senate covered changes to policies, progress on updating shuttle routes and stops, and the potential for adding an online component to the Advising & Learning Assistance Center’s tutoring services. Read more...