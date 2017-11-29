Daily Archives: November 29, 2017

Full issue: November 29, 2017

Posted on November 29, 2017 in PDF archives by The Poly

The Rensselaer Polytechnic - November 29, 2017

Comments Off on Full issue: November 29, 2017
CONCERT REVIEW

GZ show runs emotional gamut

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Features by Nicholas Luczak, Senior Reviewer

As someone who is a complete stranger to the indie music genre, I couldn't help but feel a little out of my element at Ground Zero’s show featuring Tiny Blue Ghost. Fortunately, this anticipation was swept away as soon as I entered the venue. The CLASS building just below RAHP had been transformed into a room filled by bright lights and musical equipment, as to be expected. The Ground Zero group was both friendly and accommodating as they conversed with guests over complimentary tea, coffee, and hot chocolate. The line up included an opening solo performance by Redd, some jazz-inspired rock from Schmave, finishing with a bold performance from the featured group, Tiny Blue Ghost. Read more...

Comments Off on GZ show runs emotional gamut
EDITOR'S CORNER

Stand for freedom of expression at Rensselaer

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Sidney Kochman, Editor in Chief

Freedom of expression is at risk at Rensselaer. During this semester, we have seen the Dean of Students Office use the judicial process to target leaders of last month’s demonstration outside of the capital campaign launch, administrators threaten the grand marshal with expulsion for doing his job as the chief representative of the student body, and, most recently, a student organization face intense scrutiny over the content of its members’s speech. Read more...

Comments Off on Stand for freedom of expression at Rensselaer
CONCERT REVIEW

Saint Motel’s Late Night Tour worthwhile

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Features by Anahit Hovhannisyan, Senior Reviewer

UPAC Concerts partnered with Upstate Concert Hall to host singer/producer Mike Gibney, better known as GIBBZ, and indie pop band Saint Motel on Saturday, November 18. The venue, well-hidden and filled with people of all ages, featured a central bar and a off-center stage. Read more...

Comments Off on Saint Motel’s Late Night Tour worthwhile
EDITORIAL NOTEBOOK

What we can learn from suicide, addiction

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Brookelyn Parslow, Managing Editor

A little over two months ago, a friend of mine committed suicide. Read more...

Comments Off on What we can learn from suicide, addiction
EXECUTIVE BOARD

Turning Point affiliation debated, undecided

Posted on November 29, 2017 in News by Jonathan Caicedo, Senior Reporter

The Union Executive Board held its last regular meeting of the semester on Thursday, November 16 with a rather full agenda, including a presentation, the consideration of new club affiliations, guest speakers, and discussion about payroll increases. Read more...

Comments Off on Turning Point affiliation debated, undecided
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Observed changes at Rensselaer

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Michael R. Poulin

Dear Poly Editor:

200 students occupied the Pittsburgh Buildingthe administration building at the time. It was spring 1969, and we were protesting something about President Folsom's position on the library.  I was ensconced in a quiet corner on the first floor when Assistant Dean Carl Westerdahl entered the building to check on things.  He came over to me and asked how I was feeling (not great). He felt my forehead and said "You have a fever. You need to go to the infirmary." I replied, with a smile, that he was not going to succeed in clearing out 200 students by convincing them that they all needed medical attention. He implored me to get myself checked out, but I resisted. Then he said, "If you go to the infirmary and are okay, I promise to let you come back into the building and resume your spot on the floor." I was impressed with his genuine concern and sincerity  (considering that he had a major headache of his own to deal with) , and I marched over to the infirmary.  My temperature was over 102 degrees, and was diagnosed with strep throat eventually—but that is another story.  So, I could not go back to the protest and I never had the chance to test his promise, but have always believed that he would have honored it. Soon after that, Westerdahl contacted me and asked if I would be willing to serve on the Student Judicial Board. From what I have read lately of the current administration's treatment of students involved in the recent student union protest, the relationship is not what is was. Read more...

Comments Off on Observed changes at Rensselaer
TOP HAT

Make your voice heard through Senate survey

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Justin Etzine, Grand Marshal

Hello, RPI! I hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving break. Now begins the exciting time where we begin to wrap up the semester, and I wish everyone best of luck with upcoming assignments, projects, and exams as we bring the fall semester to a close! Read more...

Comments Off on Make your voice heard through Senate survey
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The administration’s offense to academics

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Bill Puka

Faculty members receive messages from RPI’s central administration each semester emphasizing the importance of academic integrity to the Institute. We are required to include testaments to academic honesty on our syllabi. This semester, I met with a member of the administration to note that these notices contain virtually nothing about such integrity, only what count as violations of it—cheating on exams or plagiarizing papers, for example. Last week’s Poly article regarding Save the Union, and three letters to the administration by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education may explain why. Read more...

Comments Off on The administration’s offense to academics
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Commitment to Rensselaer community reaffirmed

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Editorial/Opinion by Travis Apgar

In February of this year, The Polytechnic published an Editorial/Opinion in which I wrote to introduce myself to the Rensselaer community and to provide insight into the philosophical approach I take as a student affairs administrator. In that piece, I described my devotion to student success and personal growth, campus safety and security, working toward a truly inclusive community, and improving the well-being of our students. I also included in my writings an appreciation for Rensselaer. I remain committed to supporting our students, our student organizations, the Institution, and our alumni, as does President Shirley Ann Jackson and the entire administration. Read more...

Comments Off on Commitment to Rensselaer community reaffirmed
STUDENT SENATE

Bylaws amended, SGCC roles outlined

Posted on November 29, 2017 in News by Brookelyn Parslow, Senior Reporter

On Monday, November 27, the Student Senate covered changes to policies, progress on updating shuttle routes and stops, and the potential for adding an online component to the Advising & Learning Assistance Center’s tutoring services. Read more...

Comments Off on Bylaws amended, SGCC roles outlined

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Features by The Poly
Comments Off on

Posted on November 29, 2017 in News by The Poly
Comments Off on