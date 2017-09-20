Club officers start year off with workshops, Title IX training

Hello everyone! Welcome to another edition of the “Derby,” brought to you by yours truly, Matt Rand. Today, I want to talk to you about a new training initiative that will include discussion of Title IX. But, before we get into that, I just wanted to say a quick thank you to all of the clubs and organizations that made the effort to come to the Union’s financial and travel workshops this past week. The opportunity to convey all the necessary information to ensure that club operations run smoothly is a highlight of the Executive Board, and making sure our club leaderships have the proper tools is essential. So, thank you to all of you who came out, and thank you to the Administrative Staff and Executive Board members who helped put on the events. Great job!

Many of you may have seen an email that I sent out to the club officers email list talking about Title IX training for all of the officers of our clubs. Over the next few weeks, members of the Division of Human Resources will be partnering with the Union to teach everyone about Title IX laws that are in place that affect our club operations. There will be three trainings to start off the program, with the goal of having all club officers go through these discussions so they know what to look out for while operating their clubs. While many individuals have already gone through training, it is important to continuously revisit it because, while we might be preaching to the choir, “even the best choirs have to practice.” Everyone has an obligation to our campus, and our classmates to remain well-versed on these issues. Every student on campus deserves to live in an environment where they feel safe and protected, and the best way to do that is to continuously support a culture that makes topics like Title IX a priority.

Thanks everyone, I hope that you all enjoy the rest of your week. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu or stop by my office between 10-12 pm on Tuesday mornings. Best of luck at the Career Fair!