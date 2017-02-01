Weekend losses against two tough foes for RPI

JUNIOR WHITNEY RENN POWERS down the ice toward the opposing goal. (file photo) JUNIOR WHITNEY RENN POWERS down the ice toward the opposing goal. (file photo)

This past Friday, the women’s hockey team lost to third-ranked Clarkson University. The game began with a scoreless period, in which sophomore goalie Lovisa Selander rejected all 14 shots. The Golden Knights ended the tie with two goals in the second period.

Senior captain Lindsey Hylwa and freshman Blake Orosz answered, with their first and second goals of the year, respectively. With 13 seconds left in the period, the Golden Knights regained the lead, 3–2. The Engineers never recovered, and the game ended with a final score of 4–2. Selander finished with 37 saves.

On Saturday, the Engineers fell to St. Lawrence University. The first period ended with the Saints up, 1–0. Senior Katie Rooney brought this to a tie 32 seconds into the next period, with her second goal of the season. Junior Shayna Tomlinson and senior captain Laura Horwood assisted her on the play. The Saints then scored and were answered by Tomlinson, bringing the game to even for the last time before the game ended with a score of 5–2. Selander finished this game with 34 stops.

Women’s hockey will be playing away games against Colgate University on Friday, and Cornell University on Saturday.